Salman Khan tells Varun Dhawan who is the ORIGINAL Judwaa – Watch video

Varun Dhawan headlines the upcoming comedy Judwaa 2. The movie is a sequel of the 1997 hit Judwaa which starred Salman Khan. Both the movies have been directed by king of comedy David Dhawan. There were so many speculations about Salman, the original judwaa, having a cameo in the upcoming rendition of the film. And finally we have a good, not the best, look at what is there in store for us with the said cameo in Judwaa 2.

Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and shared a sneak peek of the much anticipated cameo from Judwaa 2. The video sheds light on the fact that Salman will bring back his Raja charm to the franchise. He sort of threatens the new Judwaa and complains that he and his brother Prem will remain the original Judwaa. A fact that many of the ’90s fans will celebrate. Interestingly, the new pair of judwaa are also named Raja and Prem. We wonder how is that going to play out in the narrative. A comedy of errors based on the namesakes’ plight is sure going to be in place in the film.

Check out Salman Khan’s cameo in Judwaa 2 here.

Though, we do think that Salman’s cameo should have been a surprise for us when we went to watch the film. Now, we can only hope that there is more to it than just this short scene. Rumours are rife that Salman also makes an appearance in the Chalti Hai kya 9 se 12 song in Judwaa 2. Fingers crossed, that the rumour turns out to be true.

Judwaa 2 stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as female leads, who are stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu’s character is the namesake of Karisma’s daughter, Samaira. Coincidence? You tell us!