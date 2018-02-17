Salman Khan tickles our funny bones as the first guest on Ram Kapoor’s Comedy High School – watch video

And yet another comedy show that is all set to entertain the audience. Discovery JEET’s upcoming show, Comedy High School, has Ram Kapoor as the host with a couple of other comedians. Salman Khan will be their first guest ready to take a class in comedy for us. The promos of the first episode are out and they do look quite promising. Salman even throws in a dialogue from Wanted as shaayari. Salman also shared the promo on Twitter and said, “Pehla guest banke, lagaunga mein yaha pehli class! #ComedyHighSchool aa raha hai aaj raat 9 baje @RamKapoor ke saath on @DiscoveryJEET #HaiMumkin”.

Ram Kapoor replied to the tweet saying, “Thanks a lot bhai for all your good wishes and for being our very first and taking our class”. After watching him romance Sakshi Tanwar onscreen and in a web series, we’re super excited to see his funny side. Well, not that we haven’t seen it before but this one is a non-fiction comedy show. Speaking with Pinkvilla, he said, “What I love about the show is that my children can watch it, they are young and not teenagers, they are 11-year-old and nine-year-old. There is clean comedy on the show. “We do not make fun of people, we are not nasty or below the belt, nothing. That is one of the reason why I choose to do the show.” (ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti’s latest pictures will make you miss their sibling bond on Bade Acche Lagte Hai)

The first episode looks super entertaining with Salman Khan also falling on the floor laughing. Check out the promo right here.

Pehla guest banke, lagaunga mein yaha pehli class! #ComedyHighSchool aa raha hai aaj raat 9 baje @RamKapoor ke saath on @DiscoveryJEET #HaiMumkin pic.twitter.com/XeGqLn4suW — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 17, 2018

Thanks a lot bhai for all your good wishes and for being our very first and taking our class — Ram Kapoor (@RamKapoor) February 17, 2018

Doesn’t this look good? We’re really looking forward to watching the show tonight. Talking about working with Salman, he said, “It was great shooting with Salman. I know his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail for 25-30 years, I was meeting him for the first time. I was very comfortable with him, he is a great guy.” What are your thoughts on the promo? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.