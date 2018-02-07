Salman Khan to entertain his Nepal fans with Da-Bangg tour

Superstar Salman Khans Da-Bangg Tour, which has entertained the Indian diaspora in London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Melbourne, is now all set to take place in Nepal. “Nepal ab aap ki baari swag se swagat nahi karoge hamara. (It’s now your turn Nepal. Would you not welcome us?) Dabangg The Tour Nepal. Bollywood, Tundikhel, Sohail Khan” Salman tweeted on Wednesday.

The event will see Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Meet Bros and Manish Paul joining Salman on March 10 at Tundikhel, Kathmandu. (Also Read: Its happening! Salman Khan’s Kick 2 to release during Christmas 2019, confirms director Sajid Nadiadwala)

The tour’s last stop was in New Delhi in December 2017 where the stars shook-a-leg-on peppy numbers like “Mujhse shadi karogi”, “Garam chai ki pyali ho”, “Munni Badnam”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and “Swag se swagat”. On the work front, Salman Khan has three films lined up for his fans. The actor is currently shooting for Race 3, which is set to hit the screens in Eid this year. Post that, he’ll start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which is the remake of Korean film An Ode To My Father. The film is slated to release in Eid next year. After that he’ll start for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 that will release during the Christmas weekend in 2019.