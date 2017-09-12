Salman Khan to get LOCKED inside his Panvel farmhouse ahead of Bigg Boss 11?

Salman Khan has been shooting back-to-back for Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai over the past one year, with the Da-Bangg tour in between the movies’ schedules. The superstar’s packed calendar has devoided him of some time for himself. And hence, the actor the actor is planning some isolation in the coming few days. Yes, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman will return to India after wrapping up Tiger Zinda Hai. He will then go on to lock himself up and undergo a self-imposed house arrest in his Panvel farmhouse before Bigg Boss 11 takes off.

We all know Salman loves to chill at his farmhouse, so it is being readied before he returns to India. According to the same report in the tabloid, all the staff members have been ordered to get things in place as the actor is about to arrive in a few weeks time. While we don’t know why he wants to lock himself up, we figure it might just be to get some rest and relax before starting another tough schedule. The actor is not only going to start shooting for Bigg Boss 11, but Race 3 too. So before that, he might just want to be around his family, paint a bit, ride horses and what not! (ALSO READ – Bigg Boss 11: Revealed! Details of the first task inside Salman Khan’s house)

For those of you who don’t know, Salman Khan’s farmhouse is a fortress. Not only is it huge and lavish, but it also has a dirt track for the several all-terrain vehicles that he owns. The farmhouse also is home to many horses that the actor owns. It even has a huge dining area for hosting his larger than life dinner parties. Anyway, what do you think about Salman locking himself up in his Panvel farmhouse before Bigg Boss 11 begins? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Bigg Boss 11 right here…