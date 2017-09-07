Salman Khan to launch a new heroine with his production house?

Salman Khan owned production house SKF has worked as launch pad for Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi with Hero (2015). Now, it seems like SKF is all set to launch yet another fresh face in the film industry. Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra took to his social media pages and shared details of an upcoming audition. As per the digital pamphlet, SKF is on a hunt for a budding female actress, between the age of 20 to 25, who’d be launched as the lead in their upcoming production venture. Wow! We are already excited as to who the lucky girl will be.

A few reports have surfaced that suggest that this on going hunt for a fresh face is because of Aayush Sharma. As per rumours Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush will make his debut as an actor with a SKF project. As per a report published by DNA, in July 2017, Aayush has already started prepping up for his debut. “They have found the perfect script for Aayush’s grand launch. It has a mix of romance, action and emotions. Aayush has started prepping for his debut and if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors this year itself. Salman is currently looking for an able director. The movie will release in 2018.” a source was quoted by the news daily. So, just maybe, this new girl that SKF is looking for might be cast opposite Aayush Sharma? Don’t you think?

Email : mukeshchhabra@mccc.in Regards, Mukesh Chhabra A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

As always we are all set to welcome the newcomer with open arms. I mean it is too soon, but we are ready!

Earlier, Aayush was reported to be making his debut with Karan Johar’s Raat Baaki. The movie was supposed to star Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan, and Katrina Kaif in the lead, but due to the Uri attacks and the ban on Pakistani artistes afterwards, the project was put on hold. Later, Karan wanted to kickstart the movie again as Aayush Sharma’s debut, which he later decided to co-produce with Salman Khan’s production company. However a source close to the project revealed to a newspaper that Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma had creative differences over the film, and Karan backed out as a result.