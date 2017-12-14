Salman Khan to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Loveratri

Since the time Aayush Sharma showed interest in starting an acting career, there has been conjectures regarding who will launch him. There were reports that Karan Johar will launch him and not Salman Khan, his brother-in-law. Latter the actor put all the rumours to rest by confirming that he will be producing Aayush’s first film. Now, he has even made an official announcement. It will be Salman Khan Films’ fifth venture.

Sharing the news, Salman wrote, “Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon.” He had earlier confirmed the news with Bombay Times saying, “Yes, we are producing Aayush’s debut film. Shooting will start in February and we’ll release the film later in 2018.” We told you how Salman wanted Aayush to be ready for Bollywood before announcing anything. He needs to work on himself to be seen as a commendable actor in Bollywood, as pr Bhai. That’s the reason why Aayush was seen working closely with Salman on Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tubelight. Apart from acting, he also underwent training in dance and action. Guess now Aayush has managed to impress Salman with his dedication. That’s why the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has made a formal announcement now.

Also, once they get the heroine in place, there are reports of Salman conducting a series of workshops for the lead actors, before the film finally goes on floors. The movie will be based in Gujarat, from what we have heard. Stay tuned to this space for more info.