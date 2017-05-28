Salman Khan to replace Fawad Khan, opposite Katrina Kaif in Karan Johar’s next?

Right after the success of Kapoor & Sons and before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, there was a buzz of Fawad Khan doing his next Dharma venture with none other than Katrina Kaif. It was reported that the film will be directed by newcomer Aditya Dhar and will be titled Raat Baaki. The film was supposed to go on floors in November of 2016 but then the whole Pakistani artistes’ ban came into the picture after the cowardly Uri attacks by terrorists and the film was put on back burner. There was no word on the same until now. After Karan Johar vowed to never cast a Pakistani artiste in his films in future, many wondered what is the fate of this Aditya Dhar directorial, well it looks like it’s gonna go big. If recent reports are to be believed then Karan Johar is keen on signing superstar Salman Khan for the lead opposite Katrina Kaif.

A Source told DNA After Hrs, “While KJo’s next directorial will be with Ranbir Kapoor, he wants to produce a film with Salman and Katrina in the lead as he finds their chemistry sizzling. Earlier, the same film was to star Pakistani actor Fawad Khan along with Katrina, but with the ban on Pakistani actors during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that is not happening. Hence the filmmaker was keen to rope in Salman. The script is being reworked for Dabangg Khan and to make the character more suitable to him. The pre-production work on the film has begun.” Also read: Salman Khan is soaking in the sun while shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi – view pic

If that happens, it will be after ages we’ll see Salman in a romantic film. And moreover, it’ll be interesting to see how Salman will react to being a replacement of Fawad Khan.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen after five years in this year’s Christmas release, a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai.