Salman Khan turns Bandookbaaz in this new still from Tiger Zinda Hai and we are curious to know who his target is

With all the stills we have seen from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, it looks like the movie is going to be one big action spectacle. The sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, TZH will bring back the lead stars from the original, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for another big adventure filled with bullets, chases and romance. And speaking of bullets, here’s another still from the movie that is all about Tiger (Salman Khan’s character in the movie), or rather his gun. Focussing completely on the gun that Salman is cradling with both his hands, it looks like a part of a scene that is a precursor to an intense action sequence. And we do wonder who will the target be for the bullets in that gun.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who has taken the reins from the director of the first movie, Kabir Khan, has promised us that the sequel will be a bigger more intense ride of thrills and action. Tiger Zinda Hai has been shot in various international locales like Abu Dhabi and Austria, and is said to have some thrilling action sequences that has never been attempted in Bollywood. There is said to be a scene in the movie where Salman Khan will be battling with wolves! Don’t worry about Bhai, though, let’s sympathise with the wolves here, for there is no way Salman is going down in this fight!

In a recent interview when Salman was recently asked to comment on Tiger Zinda Hai, he had replied, “Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action. The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there’s this whole army, military backdrop. It’s like something you see in Hollywood films.”

He also revealed that the movie is based on a real-life incident though he didn’t divulge any more details on this because the movie’s producer Aditya Chopra had gagged him on this.