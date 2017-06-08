Kapil Sharma out, Salman Khan will decide the fate of Sunil Grover’s new TV show on Sony – read details

Sunil Grover will soon be reprising the character of Dr. Mashoor Gulati for a special entertainment integration programme with Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Tubelight. It will also star other comics who were a part of The Kapil Sharma Show — Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, and Sanket Bhosale. A source says, “Instead of getting Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show, the channel decided to have this episode.” (ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma is still waiting for Sunil Grover to come back on his show and his latest tweet is proof)

The programme will also gauge if Sunil is ready to pull off a show by himself. “If he does, they’ll launch a comedy show with him. Discussions are on for it,” the source says. The episode will be hosted by Aparashakti Khurana, and will have a dance performance by Mouni Roy. Preeti Simoes, the show’s producer, says, “The show will be set around Mashoor Gulati’s Clinic. It will also have dance performances by the kids of Super Dancer and Sabse Bada Kalakar.” The episode will be shot over the next few days, and air on June 18.

