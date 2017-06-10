Salman Khan will help dance films get the same importance that Aamir Khan’s Dangal gave to sports films, feels Remo D’Souza

Salman Khan is all set to don his dancing shoes next year when he starts working on Remo D’Souza’s Dancer Dad film and we are damn excited. The superstar has a huge following and looks like director Remo D’Souza is trying to cash in on that. Dance films like ABCD, ABCD 2 and a few others may have got recognition, but they aren’t given a place like maybe a Raees or Kaabil or even a Jolly LLB 2 is given. Through ABCD 2, Remo may have been able to push the boundaries but his aim is bigger through the Dancer Dad film. During an interview with Mid-Day, Remo revealed how this project with Salman Khan will give dance films the same importance that Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016) gave to sports films.

But that’s not the only reason why Remo took his film to Salman. He wanted a person who was a non-trained dancer because that’s what Salman’s role is going to be in the film. As Remo added to the popular tabloid, “Salman (Khan) is a good dancer, and has the drive to become better. I could have taken a trained dancer, but this movie required a non-dancer, or at least someone who isn’t known for his dance skills. Salman is spot on for the part. He is aware that he can’t do something simple and get away with it. People feel Salman belt hila deta hai and a step is made. But this will be different.” (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s dancer dad film is a dream project, says Remo D’souza – watch EXCLUSIVE Interview)

The father-daughter film hit the floors early next year and Remo feels that Salman will help give the film the proper direction. “With Salman on board, we can be a bit relieved. He notices and pinpoints the smallest things and tweaks them to better the story. The first time I narrated the script to him, he was overwhelmed. He liked it so much that the story stayed with him. It’s a beautiful script and we have worked hard on it,” revealed D’Souza.

And while the script is ready, the search for a 13 year old girl, who plays Salman’s daughter in the film, still goes on. But Remo has a special criteria for selecting the girl, as he mentioned to Mid-day, “We know exactly what we are looking for. Our auditions will start in a month. Her camaraderie with Salman, more than dancing skills, will get her the part.” (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Dancer Dad film will NOT have remixes, Remo D’souza reveals why in an exclusive interview)

Anyway, how excited are you too see Salman Khan shake a leg in Remo D’Souza’s Dancer Dad film? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!