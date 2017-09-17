Salman Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday, all the way from Birmingham!

As the nation is enthusiastically celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67 birthday today, Salman Khan despite being busy in Birmingham performing at the Da-bangg Tour, ensured to wish “Modiji” a very happy birthday. Yes, the superstar just took to Twitter and wrote, “Modiji wishing you a very happy birthday.” Let’s not forget, Salman and Modiji share a great rapport professionally as well as personally for Salman has not only taken charge of Modi’s Swach Bharat Abhiyan but also holds immense respect for the prime minister. Talk about their bonding and you can count all the times when they met; say their kite flying session during Makarsankranti or their love for Gujarati Thali.

Reminds us of this old interview when Salman had even defended PM Narendra Modi over his alleged involvement in the Gujarat riots by reminding all his good deed. “Modi is very cultured, I had an amazing interaction with him. I am impressed by the development in Gujarat and the way women in my team were treated. Modi treated my sister in a very respectful manner. I was amazed to see his voters and fans. They are very happy with him and they said that he is a good man. Kisi ke ghar pe jao, khana khao, especially the head of the state and say that I didn’t like the food man, I don’t like you, that is not cool…that is not our culture. Modi gave us a lot of respect.”, said the actor.

Here, check out Salman’s birthday wish for Modi:

Salman even supported Modi’s demonetization move as he had mentioned about it during Bigg Boss 10 saying, “Iss hafte kaale dhan par dhanaadan vaar padi. It is a fantastic move and hats off to Modi ji.. (I salute Narendra Modi’s move to curb black money).

With so much respect and admiration towards Modiji, we are sure the Prime Minister is going to revert back to Salman and all his million followers, with much love. Other Bollywood celebs who have wished Modi so far include Anil Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Sridevi to name a few.