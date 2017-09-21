Salman Khan wraps Abu Dhabi schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai, confirms director Ali Abbas Zafar – read tweet

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reuniting on the big screen once again for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, is expected to wreak havoc at the box office, which is much needed respite for Salman Khan after the underperformance of Tubelight. The film is in news since its commencement and kudos to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar and team for creating such a craze for the film even when the shoot was on. The images that used to get leak from the sets had already sent all the fans in a state of frenzy. Talking about the wrap, Ali took to Twitter and wrote, “Filming wrapped @TigerZindaHai @yrf in #Abudhabi … looks like 22nd December is just around the corner. Good job team tiger will miss U.” Also read: Salman Khan turns Bandookbaaz in this new still from Tiger Zinda Hai and we are curious to know who his target is

With the caption, he also shared an image. Check it out below:

Filming wrapped @TigerZindaHai@yrf in #Abudhabi … looks like 22nd December is just around the corner 😊. Good job team tiger will miss U. pic.twitter.com/Q6mtr2x7us — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 21, 2017

Earlier today, Angad Bedi, who is playing an important character in the film, posted a video on his Instagram account. You can see in the video how Angad first shoots the target and then Katrina follows. Angad captioned the video, “Last day of shoot on @tigerzindahai putting up my most favourite and memorable moment.” Katrina loved the exercise so much that she was seen giggling a lot. Check out the video here. Also read: Katrina Kaif’s gun wielding avatar on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai will make you forget all about her Barbie doll image- watch video

Tiger Zinda Hai slated for a December 22, 2017 release.