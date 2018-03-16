Surprise, surprise! Get ready to listen to a romantic song written by Salman Khan in Race 3

Salman Khan has such hidden talents. He can act, he can dance, he can sing, he can paint and now he can even pen lyrics for a song? Yes, that’s the latest we have discovered about your favourite superstar as he writes a romantic song for his next film, Race 3. Turns out Salman had penned down the lyrics long back for not many know but the actor loves writing and putting his thoughts down on the paper. But little did he know that his writings will be converted into a song for one of his hit franchise films, one day. Also read: Salman Khan turns grey for Race 3, but with conditions applied!

Reveals a source in interaction with Mumbai Mirror, “Everyone loved it when Salman read it out. Vishal Mishra has set it to music. It will be picturised on Salman with director Remo D’souza choreographing it.” Race 3 producer Taurani too excitedly confirmed the news saying, “It’s a lovely romantic track, exactly what we were looking for. This is the first time Salman’s name will appear in the credits as a lyricist.” Now it’s left to see how will this song be picturised. We’re sure it’s going to look and sound damn beautiful!

Talking about Race 3, the film is expected to be one of the costliest Bollywood films. Unlike the previous two parts, which was helmed by Abbas-Mastan, Race 3 is directed by ace choreographer and director Remo D’Souza. The stylish action thriller also stars Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on June 15, 2018 on the occasion of Eid. How excited are you to watch this film? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on the film.