Salman Khan’s 52nd birthday: Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan wish the actor

Bollywood’s Bhai, Salman Khan, turns 52 today and wishes are pouring in from everyone. Not only fans but celebrities also took to Twitter to wish Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Salman a very happy birthday. Katrina Kaif, Raj Babbar, Rajpal Yadav, Divya Dutta, Mohanlal, child artist Harshali Malhotra all wished the superstar on his birthday. Bhagyashree tweeted while wishing the star and wrote, “Happy birthday handsome. May you always rule people’s hearts. #MPK #SalmanKhan #birthday” Amir Khan also wished Salman on his birthday and congratulated him for his success in Tiger Zinda. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty took to Twitter to write an emotional message for the actor and wish him for his birthday. She wrote, “There a few people who make you laugh uncontrollably, have your back despite anything, and will always have your best intentions. Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan sir. Blessed to have you a part of my life. 🤗❤️ forever Hero!” Varun Dhawan dedicated his Instagram story to wish Bhai. Salman is one of most successful Khans in Bollywood. He has been a mentor to many Bollywood celebs. Even at 52, he is still loved for his shirtless action sequences. His recent movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, is already breaking records at the box-office. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5: Salman Khans film continues to dominate the overseas markets)

In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, Salman said, “My take home lesson in 2017 is that for me is, when I want to see a hero as a hero I just need to keep playing hero as a hero. For example, Tubelight is an amazing film to watch on television but on the big screen especially on a festive date like Eid, Diwali or Christmas you need to come up with a celebration. You need to have that excitement of people going in because these are all happy people, they want to be in a festive mood. So when they come out of the theatre they have to be twice as charged.”

Check out tweets from celebrities wishing Salman on his birthday…

“The happiest birthday to you Salman ….. may you have a smile throughout this whole year ….” Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on Facebook pic.twitter.com/099whCAAnR — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) December 27, 2017

There a few people who make you laugh uncontrollably, have your back despite anything, and will always have your best intentions. Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan sir. Blessed to have you a part of my life. 🤗❤️ forever Hero! pic.twitter.com/u54HvmWkgR — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) December 27, 2017

Happy birthday to the most handsome uncle @BeingSalmanKhan in my life …..keep smiling and will always love u the most ….tons of hugs and kisses 😘😘❤️💐🎂 pic.twitter.com/Xxpt4qpiza — HarshaaliMalhotra (@Harshaali032008) December 27, 2017

Have the Happiest of Happy Birthdays @BeingSalmanKhan . God Bless#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 27, 2017

Wishing Superstar @BeingSalmanKhan – a very happy birthday ! You have been a true friend, a generous Bhai ! My only wish for you today – Keep breaking records at the box office for decades to come !#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 27, 2017

Happy Birthday Bhaijaan. Wishing you many more years of success and happiness. @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) December 27, 2017

Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2017

Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2017

We wish Salman a very happy birthday…