Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur ‘likes’ his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s appearance at Cannes red carpet in a giant Michael Cinco gown made every head turn. She was looking nothing short of a Disney princess. And turns out we were not the only one going gaga over her various appearances at Cannes. Turns out Salman Khan‘s alleged girlfriend, Romanian beauty, Iulia Vantur too is in awe of Salman’s ex, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes red carpet appearance. It so happened, as mentioned above, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in a Michael Cinco gown, so designer himself posted her pics on his Instagram account and guess who liked his post on Aishwarya, where he called her the “most beautiful women in the world”.

Among many pics he posted, he captioned the one liked by Iulia as, "Voted as one of the most beautiful women in the world, the stunning AISHWARYA RAI channeled her inner Cinderella moment in a couture Michael Cinco fully embroidered ball gown from my Impalpable Dream of VERSAILLES Collection…Amazing styling by @aasthasharma612"

Check out the post below:

Check out his posts as well:

Looking at these pictures above, we totally understand why Iulia must be in awe of Aishwarya. Who wouldn’t be?