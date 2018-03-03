Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan BEATS the first day collections of Aamir Khan’s Dangal in China

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has opened with positive reviews in China. The Kabir Khan directorial earned $2.24 million on its first day and has managed to beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal which had collected $2.o5 million in China on its opening day. Salman’s film is released in 8000 screens making it the biggest Bollywood release in China. Dangal had got 6000 screens, while Secret Superstar got 5000 screens. Nevertheless, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is impressing the people of China. Not only Dangal’s first day box office collections in China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also managed to outdo Aamir’s other film, 3 Idiots, which made $2.20 million on it’s first day there.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman’s first film to release in China. It is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshali Malhotra in pivotal roles. In India, the film has collected Rs 320.34 crore and is one of the highest Bollywood grossers of all time. In fact, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now become the highest worldwide grosser of Salman Khan. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh confesses Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of his most favourite films of all time

Salman Khan’s first release in China – #BajrangiBhaijaan – commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers… Debuts at No 7 at China BO… Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]… The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

#Dangal opens in China to an OVERWHELMING response… Opens at No 2 at China BO… Fri $ 2.05 million [₹ 13.19 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2017

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is produced by Salman Khan along with Eros International. The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, and his arduous journey to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl who somehow gets lost in India with her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. Given the success of Indian film releases in China, the studio and the makers are confident of the movie’s box office potential in China, one of the more promising international markets for Indian films.