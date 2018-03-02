Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan crosses $ 2 million mark in China

After taking a fair start in the morning shows, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan picks up well in the afternoon and evening shows in China. The cross-border drama which is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle has earned over $ 2 million which is around Rs 14.25 crore till 9 pm local time in China. Looking at the current, we can expect the film to collect around Rs 20 crore on its opening day there. Though the numbers are not extraordinary like Dangal and Secret Superstar, being Salman Khan’s first release in China, we can say the film has managed to establish its presence in the Chinese market.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshali Malhotra in pivotal roles. At the domestic market, the film has collected Rs 320.34 crore and is one of the highest Bollywood grossers of all time. In fact, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now become the highest worldwide grosser of Salman Khan. This is the first movie of Salman Khan which has released in China. The film is released in 8000 screens which is more than what Dangal (7000) and Secret Superstar (5000). (Also Read: 10 UNSEEN pictures of Sridevi with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor that will make you miss her even more)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is produced by Salman Khan along with Eros International. The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, and his arduous journey to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl who somehow gets lost in India with her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. Given the success of Indian film releases in China, the studio and the makers are confident of the movie’s box office potential in China, one of more promising international markets for Indian films. Recognising the significant market opportunity in China, Eros and director Kabir Khan are once again coming together for a travel drama, “The Zookeeper” (working title) under its franchise studio Trinity. It will be shot in Hindi and Mandarin languages.