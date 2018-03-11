Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan crosses Rs 775 crore at the worldwide box office

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues to dominate the global box office with its mind-blowing business in China. Apart from grossing Rs 432.46 crore (nett Rs 320.24 crore) in India, the film has now grossed Rs 343.79 crore in the international markets. It now stands with the grand total of Rs 776.25 crore at the global box office. It will cross the Rs 800 crore mark today and will be the fourth to do so after Dangal, Secret Superstar and Baahubali 2.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries. It is Salman’s first ever to release in China where Aamir Khan’s entertainers are the biggest Bollywood attraction. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore mark in nine days and is soon expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Coming back to the Chinese market Dangal had earned Rs 1200 crore, while Secret Superstar collected over Rs 800 crore in its theatrical run. (Also Read: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn will turn December 2018 into a BLOCKBUSTER month)

Post the huge success of Bollywood films, the makers of Hindi Medium have now decided to release their film in China. It is set to hit the screens on April 4 and is expected to be an extended holiday weekend there. Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said in a statement: “There’s a unique twist in this tale. ‘Hindi Medium’ is content-driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth.” Let’s hope Hindi Medium repeats the huge success of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the chinese market.