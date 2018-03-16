Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan grosses over Rs 825 crore at the worldwide box office

Director Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is achieving new milestone each passing day at the global box office. The cross-border social drama is performing exceedingly well in the Chinese market where it crossed Rs 200 crore mark and due to its contribution, the film now stands with the grand total of Rs 827.71 crore. The film is currently the fifth highest Indian film grosser globally after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar and PK. By looking at the present scenario, we are expecting the film to cross Rs 850 crore mark by the end of its third weekend at the box office.

Despite being the first outing of Salman Khan in China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has able to strike the chord with the audience. The film which is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle is directed by Kabir Khan, who has collaborated with Salman for Ek Tha Tiger and Tubelight. It is produced under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Eros International and also stars Harshali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. (Also Read: A choreographer told Salman Khan I was a ‘zero’ dancer, Katrina recalls her biggest Hichki in life; watch video)

The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, and his arduous journey to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl who somehow gets lost in India with her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. Given the success of Indian film releases in China, the studio and the makers are confident of the movie’s box office potential in China, one of more promising international markets for Indian films. Recognising the significant market opportunity in China, Eros and director Kabir Khan are once again coming together for a travel drama, “The Zookeeper” (working title) under its franchise studio Trinity. It will be shot in Hindi and Mandarin languages.