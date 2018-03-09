Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan inches closer to Rs 750 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Director Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office, thanks to its amazing performance in the Chinese market. In China, the cross-border social drama has collected Rs 117.49 crore in its opening and with that it now stands with the global total of 743.49 crore at the box office. The film is expected to cross the Rs 750 today at the ticket window. The film is currently fifth highest Indian grosser in the global market after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar and PK.

Looking at the current trend, Bajrangi Bhaijaan seems to achieve the Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office in the coming days. Just like Dangal and Secret Superstar, it looks the emotional content of Bajrangi Bhaijaan has impressed the chinese audience. It is widest Bollywood release there with 8000 screens surpassing Secret Superstar and Dangal. tThe film is produced by Salman Khan Films and Eros International and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, and his arduous journey to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl who somehow gets lost in India with her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. (Also Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan China box office collection day 7 Salman Khan’s film ends its opening week on a great note, collects Rs 117.49 crore)

Given the success of Indian film releases in China, the studio and the makers are confident of the movie’s box office potential in China, one of more promising international markets for Indian films. Recognising the significant market opportunity in China, Eros and director Kabir Khan are once again coming together for a travel drama, “The Zookeeper” (working title) under its franchise studio Trinity. It will be shot in Hindi and Mandarin languages.