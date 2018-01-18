Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle to release in China on March 2

When we first learnt about the name that China has given to Bajrangi Bhaijaan to make it resonate with the local audience there, we couldn’t help but imagine the look on Salman Khan‘s face. We are ready to bet that he must have cracked up too. That’s because it is called Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. Yes, we are not kidding! Now the film even has a release date. Munni and Pawan’s adventure story will release in China on March 2.

If you are finding it difficult to match it up with the Hindi title, let us help you here. Bajrangi or Lord Hanuman is called the Monkey God by anyone, who isn’t an Indian. Bhaijaan ideally means brother but guess Chinese like Uncle more. Remember Aamir Uncle? As for Little Lolita…well it seems Chinese wanted Harshali Malhotra’s character included in the title as well. Hope you have now figured it out and we can totally imagine you cracking up. Clearly, the Chinese didn’t want to keep the title of this dubbed Indian film to be ambiguous. So they made it clear as to what the audience is going to get at the theatres. (Also read: A fan tried to troll Salman’s Munni by comparing Tiger Zinda Hai to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and here’s how she replied)

We feel, despite the hilarious title, BB has many elements that might connect with the audience that loved Dangal. There is a human connect in the story. The bond that Salman, an Indian, shares with a lost girl from Pakistan, Harshali, was the only reason the film became such a huge hit. Dangal, too, had a deeper meaning about women empowerment and the father-daughter bond which found a connect with the audience there.