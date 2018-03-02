Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan SHATTERS the lifetime business of 3 Idiots in China on its first day itself

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan has opened with a great response on its first day at the Chinese box office. The cross-border drama raked in $2.38 million on its first day and has surpassed the lifetime business of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots which had collected $2.20 million in China. By looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to earn around Rs 30 to Rs 35 crore on its first day in the country. The film is released in 8000 screens making it the biggest Bollywood release in China. Dangal had got 6000 screens, while Secret Superstar got 5000 screens.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshali Malhotra in pivotal roles. At the domestic market, the film has collected Rs 320.34 crore and is one of the highest Bollywood grossers of all time. In fact, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now become the highest worldwide grosser of Salman Khan. (Also Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan becomes the first film of Salman Khan to cross Rs 200 crore mark in the international markets)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is produced by Salman Khan along with Eros International. The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, and his arduous journey to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl who somehow gets lost in India with her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. Given the success of Indian film releases in China, the studio and the makers are confident of the movie’s box office potential in China, one of the more promising international markets for Indian films. Recognising the significant market opportunity in China, Eros and director Kabir Khan are once again coming together for a travel drama, “The Zookeeper” (working title) under its franchise studio Trinity. It will be shot in Hindi and Mandarin languages.