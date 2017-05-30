Salman Khan’s “Bhaihood” with Sohail looks too cute for words in this adorable throwback pic

From real to reel life….Salman Khan and Sohail Khan definitely seem to be setting some serious sibling goals right now. I mean, they already bond as thick as thieves and with a film like Tubelight in the offering which revolves around two brothers, you can be rest assured to watch out for their one of a kind bromance or let’s call it ‘Bhaihood’ like how Salman prefers calling it. Taking up to Twitter, Salman just posted this adorable throwback pic of him with Sohail saying, “Bandhu @SohailKhan aur Captaan ka Bhaihood” Oh, look how adorable they were as kids! Now we dunno if this is going to be one of the many marketing strategies to promote Tubelight but if at all they are really planning to use Salman and Sohail’s personal equation for the film’s promotions then get ready to witness some cutesy unseen pics of the Khan brothers coming up. Can’t wait, right? Also read: Salman Khan begins the promotions of Tubelight on India Banega Manch – view HQ pics!

That reminds us how the makers of Tubelight are soon also releasing the second song from the film titled – Naach Meri Jaan; which is going to celebrate ‘Bhaihood’ in the true sense. A still has just hit the web which shows Salman and Sohail rejoicing to glory with much love. Considering this is Salman and Sohail’s first film together, our excitement is only peaking to newer levels with every next still from the film. And when you know the story too is so emotional with Salman going against all odds and fears to find his brother, who goes missing in a war, there’s all the more interest to watch the film.

Here’s what Salman tweeted:

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is all set to hit the screens on June 23. How excited are you to watch Salman and Sohail’s bromance in the film? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.