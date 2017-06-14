Salman Khan’s comment on war sparks outrage among politicos – read their comments

A lot of times Salman Khan’s comments have had a negative response and for rightful reasons. However, this time, people seemed to have lost their calm over something extremely baseless. The actor, while promoting his upcoming film Tubelight, made a statement that has sparked outrage among politicians. What Salman said was, “I think those who order war should be sent to the war front, given guns and asked to fight first. It will stop in one day. Their hand and legs will start trembling… It will stop and they will go straight to the table and have discussions.” Rightfully said, don’t you think? However, a few politicians have been offended by his statement. In fact, Times Now has even done a debate session, asking the actor to answer whether he would hold the same perception for the growing terror caused by Pakistan. Of course, there were a few celebrities who supported the actor’s comment.

“How long are Indians suppose to bleed? Asks Maj Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi and also added, “Life of each Indian citizen is imp, if an Indian dies, that blood is precious.”

“(Salman) asking people to go to border to face situation there is like underestimating patriotism of Indians,” said RSN Singh. He further added, “Don’t underestimate the patriotism and nationalism of Indians.”

“Salman Khan shouldn’t speak unless he has a written script given to him,” said John Dayal

A close friend of Salman, Zafar Sareshwala supported his friend as he said, “Everybody has the right to voice views, and Salman also has that right. Salman just highlighted the fact that ‘war se kisi ka bhala nai hota’. Films don’t work on such publicity, and Salman doesn’t need any publicity.”

Well, during a press conference, Salman had also said, “We have used the India-China war as a backdrop for the film. We’ve only touched that… and basically convey that war should get over soon so that our soldiers come back to us and their soldiers go back to their country. Whenever a war happens, soldiers from both sides die, leaving many families without their sons or fathers.” In all honesty, it is one of the rarest times when Khan makes sense and yet if he is criticised for it, it makes us wonder if Tubelight is attracting the attention or the politicos who have called him out for it.

