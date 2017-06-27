Eid with Salman Khan! Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi, Jacqueline, Varun glam up the night – view HQ pics

Eid is all about celebrating love and Salman Khan did exactly that by spending time with all his favourites yesterday! While he greeted his hundreds of fans by waving at them from the balcony of his Galaxy apartments. He hosted a grand Eid bash on the very same night with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Yes, it seemed like Salman didn’t want to miss out on anyone for he invited his ladies right from Sonakshi Sinha to Jacqueline Fernandez to his Judwaa brother aka Varun Dhawan. It indeed looked as if galaxy of stars had descended at Salman’s Galaxy apartment last night. Also read: The sight of Salman Khan waving at his fans with love is pure Eid happiness – view HQ pics!

Of course, we missed Shah Rukh Khan and Salman’s annual hug, this Eid. I mean, even at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party, the superstars couldn’t be around at the same time. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t meet or wish each other this Eid. Buzz is that Salman stopped by Mannat on the Iftar night and met SRK for sometime. So that way, Salman’s Eid turned out to be quite a memorable one. Here, check out ALL the pictures from Salman’s Eid 2017 bash last night:

A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was pretty much a homie last night. She joined Salman’s family in the preparations and played the perfect host. Here, check out a couple of pictures of Iulia bonding with Malaika, Preity, Jacqueline among others…

A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

A post shared by Shweta Rohira (@shwetarohira) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Ex couple Malaika Arbaaz too came together and joined the Khaandaan for the Eid celebrations. In fact, they even clicked one of the most adorable selfies with Malaika’s sister Amrita in company. Now such is the warm bond they share and will continue to share forever…

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

And finally, we come to the man of the moment aka Salman Khan! While the papz couldn’t get a glimpse of him outside Galaxy. Maniesh Paul shared an inside pic with Salman and boy, how handsome does he look here? Wearing a casual black tee on jeans, we love how Salman always remains in his cool self.

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

All in all, this Khan special Eid party turned out to be quite a memorable one. Keep watching this space as we’ll be back with more updates, right here only on BollywoodLife.