Salman Khan’s Eid, Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali, Aamir Khan’s Christmas – Bollywood’s festive connection!

Eid Mubarak, everyone. As Indians we love festivals…the more the merrier. Our annual calendar is marked with celebrations across 365 days. It is also the period when Bollywood makes some moolah thanks to the festive spirit and the general sense of bonhomie that prevails during the holidays. Releases are strategically placed to coincide with the holidays. Films that releases during these period are mostly family entertainers to cash in on a larger audience base.

And while releases are strategised well in advance, there is an unspoken rule amongst the bigger stars of the industry to release their film on a particular holiday. So, Shah Rukh Khan has Diwali, Aamir Khan has Christmas, and Salman Khan has Eid – recent example being his emotional drama, Tubelight. It rarely would happen that another movie or star would dare to clash with them during these holidays. On an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was releasing on Holi. The host had asked the actors as to why had they picked Holi, and they quipped that they are not starry enough to get a Diwali or Eid release so they had to settle with the other available festival. You see, even a film like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which had the potential to be a blockbuster, shied away from contesting with star power. Let’s take a look at the festivals that the biggies of Bollywood continue to rule over the years…

Salman Khan – Eid

It is a tradition for Salman to have a Eid release. His latest one, Tubelight, has been directed by Kabir Khan and is being loved by his legion of fans. Previously, he had released Sultan in 2016, which went on to be the biggest blockbuster of the year, and before that, in 2015, it was Bajrangi Bhaijaan, that set the box office on fire. Dabangg (2010), Kick (2014), Wanted (2008), and Ek Tha Tiger (2012) were all Eid releases.

Shah Rukh Khan – Diwali

SRK and his Diwali connection dates back to his 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. The movie was such a big hit that it still continues to run in one of the theatres of Mumbai. Then came Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). After that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1997) to Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy New Year (2015) – the Baadshah has had a string of Diwali blockbusters.

Aamir Khan – Christmas

There is absolutely no need for us to re-introduce to you to the enigmatic hit that was Dangal (2016). Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), which have been few of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, were all Christmas gifts from the Santa Claus whom we know as Aamir.

Akshay Kumar – Independence Day

Akshay Kumar has a penchant for patriotic holidays. It is from Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara (2013), that we saw him locking either Republic Day or Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, too, for the release of his films. Baby (2015), Brothers (2015), Singh Is Bliing (October 2,2015), Airlift (January 2016), Rustom (August 2016), all of these released around national holidays. And the trend is going to continue with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is scheduled to release around the upcoming Independence Day. And Gold has a tentative release date of August, 2018 too.