Salman Khan’s ex-manager Reshma Shetty gets hired by Priyanka Chopra

Rumours of Priyanka Chopra planning to hire the services of star manager Reshma Shetty were doing the rounds since many days now. In fact, Bollywood Life had revealed a week back that Priyanka had signed on Reshma as her manager to work in Bollywood. Today, in a report in mid-day, the lady has confirmed that she will indeed be managing Priyanka’s work. The lady was in the news earlier in the year when Salman Khan ended their association on reportedly not-so-amicable terms. She was praised for her excellent management of Khan’s career in a period that saw the actor delivering huge hits at the box office. Reshma will be managing Priyanka’s work in India. Reshma Shetty’s agency Matrix already manages some top actors and actresses like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan to name a few. Priyanka has reportedly finalised Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next film and might do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film as well. (Also Read: Here’s how Priyanka Chopra looked like a million bucks for her Emmys red carpet appearance)

As per the mid-day report, talent firm KWAN was also in the fray to bag Priyanka Chopra’s account. A source told the tabloid that Madhu Mantena had met Priyanka Chopra in New York to join KWAN but it was Reshma who finally clinched the deal when she met the Quantico actress last month. Mantena, however denied approaching the diva for KWAN. He told the paper, “I had gone to meet her in NYC for Vikas Bahl’s Indo-French project, which will be jointly produced by Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment and star French star Kev Adams.” (Also Read: Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra makes a shimmering style statement in a studded Balmain gown)

Now, it is a known fact that Priyanka is quite close to Salman Khan’s family, especially Arpita. People are speculating about how it will affect her relationship with the Wanted actor. A source told the paper, “It remains to be seen how Salman views this turn of events, given that he did not part ways with Reshma on the most amicable terms.” In the mean time, Reshma has confirmed having Priyanka on board but refused to talk more about it. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…