Salman Khan’s ex manager Reshma Shetty to handle Akshay Kumar now – read details

Akshay Kumar has a jam packed schedule till 2018, with movies like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Gold, Crack and his other commitments including many endorsements and events. This roster might get more than tough to handle without some help from a good manager. Well, we hear that Akshay has got on board one of the best in the business. Reshma Shetty, who has previously managed Salman Khan’s work, will now be handling Khiladi Kumar’s professional front. Salman and his management company mutually decided to part their ways in April 2017, after 9 years of working together.

A source confirms that after parting ways with Salman, Reshma and her management company, Matrix have Akshay as the latest addition to their clientele. They already manage Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan to name a few. Our source revealed that Matrix will look into both personal PR of Akshay and his film projects.

Reshma is known for miraculous image makeovers for celebs. Point in case – Salman Khan. The last decade has been the best of his career with numerous hits. We can only imagine what wonder will the management company do for Akshay, who is already a superstar with a brilliant fan following across the country. Also, this will be the first time that Akshay will have a manager. All these years in his career the actor himself had been the point person to go to for any producer. It will be relief for Akshay to have a manager to share the workload with.

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing for the release of his film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. Then Akshay has R Balki’s Pad Man, which stars Radhika Apte opposite him. Then we will see the actor play a villain in Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which will release in January 2018. And then Akshay will start shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s Crack and Reema Kagti’s Gold. We cannot wait to see what Reshma does for Akshay‘s already booming career. This is one combination that might prove lethal for competition.