Salman Khan’s gift to the kids on the sets of Tubelight made Kabir Khan call for a day off

Salman Khan becomes a kid when he is surrounded by them. He is the most lively and happy when he is with these little wonders of the world. He loves to hangout with them. We told you how Matin Rey Tangu is his BFF now. They are still in touch. But he wasn’t the only one on the sets of Tubelight who received all the attention from Salman. The actor is not biased when it comes to kids at all. He loves all of them and so, for all the little ones on the sets, the actor got made a special rubber swimming pool. Kids were so excited to see it that director Kabir Khan had to make an exception too!

As you all are aware, Matin plays a very important role in Tubelight. But apart from him, there were a lot of kids on the sets who were extras. During the Tubelight shoot in Manali, Salman decided to surprise the kids on set by creating an artificial rubber swimming pool . The kids specially Matin were delighted. Kabir Khan promptly gave them a day off and kids had a blast in their cute new pool! (Also read: Trailer of Shah Rukh and Anushka’s Jab Harry Met Sejal to be attached with Salman’s Tubelight)

Apart from the fact that Tubelight will end the lull that had set in at the box office post Baahubali 2, it also has Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Now we aren’t sure if they share screen space but we are psyched about that possibility anyway. What about you?

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It also stars Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on June 23.