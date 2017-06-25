Salman Khan’s grand entry, Shah Rukh Khan’s back door exit, Iulia Vantur dines with the Khan family – 9 things we observed at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party

Baba Siddique‘s Annual Iftar Party took place last night (June 24) and we have to say it was a starry affair. Every year we see several stars attend the local MLA’s bash that he organises before Eid and this year was no different. Several top actors and celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Kabir Khan, Krushna Abhishek, amongst other were present at the do. And though over the past couple of years, the party had been very average, this year was different. We got inside access (like always) to the party that took place inside a posh hotel in Mumbai and we have to say we made quite a lot of interesting observations. Remember, we had told you how Salman and Katrina were bonding at the Iftar bash last year. Well, this time around, we saw a lot more happen inside the party. So we decided to give you all the dope and present to you 9 things we observed at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party right here:

#Salman Khan’s grand entry

Unlike every year, Salman Khan made an early entry into the venue. Looking dapper in a white shirt and black jeans, the star entered with his entourage and posed for the media. He then made his way into the venue and was quickly mobbed by Siddique’s guests, who wanted to a photograph with him. Salman obliged for several pictures, before making his way to the main table and meeting several eminent personalities including Sajid Nadiadwala, Ramesh Taurani, amongst others. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan arrives at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party – view HQ pics)

# Salman – Iulia maintain distance

Salman Khan’s alleged lady love, Iulia Vantur arrived 10 minutes after the superstar arrived. It seemed very choreographed as the two stole glances throughout their time at the venue, but maintained their distance. With the select media present inside the venue keeping a close eye on them, they avoided meeting or acknowledging each other.

# Ahil keeps mamu Salman busy

Salman’s nephew Ahil also made it to Baba Siddique’s Iftar bash along with mommy dearest, Arpita Khan Sharma. As soon as he arrived, the toddler grabbed Salman’s attention and the Tubelight actor took him in his arms. Over the next 10-15 minutes, we saw Salman play and joke around with him.

# Matin Rey Tangu’s first Iftar bash

Salman’s Tubelight co-star Matin Rey Tangu also attended his first ever Iftar bash in Mumbai. The young star kid was seen in a very happy and cheerful mood. And after Salman arrived, the actor even took Matin to the desert counter and made the kid eat a few sweets. Ain’t that a sweet gesture?

# Salman – Sohail’s camaraderie

Sohail Khan also followed brother Salman to the party and we spotted the two bonding over food. They were speaking about a few things and laughing for quite a long time. We wonder what were they discussing? (ALSO READ – Salman Khan entertains nephew Ahil Sharma, Iulia Vantur chats up with other guests at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party – watch video)

# Long filmy discussions?

We told you how the superstar met Sajid Nadiadwala and Ramesh Taurani at the party too. Both the filmmakers were seen talking to Salman for a long period of time. Were they talking about Tubelight or was there a discussion going on about a film? Sajid plans to make Kick 2 next year and he still has to narrate the script to Salman, so was he talking about a meeting? Well, time will only tell…

# Iulia Vantur dines with the Khans

While Iulia kept her distance from Salman, she was surrounded by the Khan family throughout the night. In fact, Iulia even had her Iftar dinner with the superstar’s sisters, Arpita and Alvira. Sohail also joined in later on. However, Salman did not go anywhere near that table. (ALSO READ – Shah Rukh Khan makes a hush hush entry at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party – view pics)

# Iulia and Preity Zinta’s intimate conversation

When Iulia was just about to leave, Salman Khan’s close friend and fellow actor – Preity Zinta stepped in. Iulia greeted her and Preity quickly told her to sit on the table along with her. The Romanian beauty obliged and the two sat on the table for nearly 15 minutes. They were seen engaging in a deep, intimate conversation and were smiling throughout. We wonder who or what were they talking about?

# Shah Rukh Khan’s back door exit

Shah Rukh Khan made a late entry as always and lit up the whole Iftar bash. The actor was at the table for nearly 15 minutes, during which he spoke to Siddique, met a couple of celebrities and clicked a lot of pictures. However, he decided not to meet the media this time around. He arrived through the kitchen entrance and exited from the back door. Luckily, we were inside the venue, so we could get some exclusive pictures for you. But, we wonder what’s the reason behind this hush-hush entry and exit?

Anyway, that was all the inside dope from Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more such inside stories and gossip from B-town right here…