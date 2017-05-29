Salman Khan’s iconic Bodyguard dialogue gives an extra punch to Hanuman Da’ Damdaar – watch video!

When we talk about home-grown animation films, the notable name that comes to our mind is Delhi Safari. However, this weekend Hanuman Da’ Damdaar is releasing and the film seems to be fresh take on the mythological saga of India’s original superhero, Bajrangbali. The film is directed by Ruchi Narain and is a jungle adventure film with inspiration from the Ramayana. Today, the makers unfurled the third part of the making video and we were amazed by the energy shown by the makers and actors for this colourful extravaganza. However, the surprise package is Salman Khan as the powerful God Hanuman.

The actor played a Hanuman Bhakt in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and now is giving voice to the God. It is unlike the usual voiceovers and Salman is in a totally peppy mood. The actor has used some of his iconic lines like Mujh Par Ek Ehsaan Karna and Partner jokes in the film. Salman seems to be having a lot of fun doing this voice-over and we can hear people cracking up in the studio. The ease and flair that Salman brings to the character of the Mahabali will endear him to a number of young fans across India. It is not only Lord Hanuman who is in filmi style. We have all the gods and goddesses mouthing contemporary lines in Hanuman Da’ Damdaar. Director Ruchi Narain in the video says, “When I was a kid we always watched these big animation films which were made in Hollywood and I used to wonder why don’t we do it when we have so many stories. We wanted to do something fun, on a large scale and something everybody would want to watch.” (Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show to not go off air, thanks to Salman Khan?)

It is evident that the filmi and modern touch given to the film has made the cast very happy. It has some of the biggest names in the industry like Raveena Tandon, Saurabh Shukla, Sunny Deol, Kunal Kemmu and Javed Akhtar. While Raveena is the typical mom who worries about her little boy, Shukla makes Lord Hanuman’s father Kesari quirky with a Haryanvi twist. Vinay Pathak is Popat Sharma, the parrot who acts as the reporter in the forest while Makarand Deshpande is Vishrav. Some of the best lines are between Hanuman and Valmiki. Sunny Deol is Lord Rama. We also get a glimpse into how the music was scored for the film to make the chants easy for young kids. Hanuman Da’ Damdaar is releasing on June 2, 2017. With kids films being a rarity, we feel this will be a treat for all ages.