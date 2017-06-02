Salman Khan’s Lucky heroine Sneha Ullal left the film industry due to her battle with a health disorder?

Remember Snehal Ullal? The blue-eyed girl who had made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 hit film, Lucky: No Time for Love, opposite Salman Khan. Despite the fact that the film was loved by all, Sneha’s career didn’t propel to the success as she would have wished. Next, she landed a role opposite Sohail Khan in Aryan, from which Ek Look and Jaaneman songs are still popular. But that was about it for Sneha. She further appeared in a few minor roles in insignificant films, and even tried her luck, to no avail, in the South Indian film industry. But turns out the roadblock in Sneha’s career was something that we never could have imagined. The actress was suffering from a health disorder that affected her severely and hence she could never give her best to her career.

In a recent interview with a news daily, Snehal opened up about her struggle with an autoimmune disorder. “I was diagnosed with an ‘autoimmune disorder’. It’s a blood-related illness where my own immune system kept me unwell. So my body would become so weak that I would not be able to stand on my feet for more than 30 to 40 minutes and because I kept shooting for films even with this illness, it got worse. Beyond a point, I didn’t have the strength to do what an actress is expected to do – running around, dancing and continuous shooting etc. That’s when I had to stop and start my medication, because, there was no point in doing films and then falling sick every other day,” she said.

She further added, “There were times when I did not look great, and when you’re not at your best, you don’t want to step out of the house and that’s what I did. I stopped attending events, missed so many award functions, because, as an actress, you have to look good all the time. And if you don’t, people won’t understand why.”

Sneha will be next seen in the Telugu film, Ayushman Bhava, alongside Amala Paul and Ram Charan. She will play a dual role, one of which will be that of a mermaid.