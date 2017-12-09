Salman Khan’s mother’s birthday: Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez join in the family celebrations

Look who’s back with the Khan-daan! Iulia Vantur returned to India recently and is chilling with Salman Khan‘s family. The family was celebrating Salman’s mother’s birthday and Iulia also made it a point to be there for the celebrations. Salman’s Race 3 co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez, also joined in the celebrations. Just when you can’t stop talking about Salman’s chemistry with ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai, Iulia comes back and how! Iulia has been a close part of the family ever since rumours of her relationship with Salman started doing the rounds. This family picture of Iulia, Jacqueline and a couple of others were posing with Salman’s mother in this picture.

Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan were also posing in this picture. However, there was no Salman or Katrina in this picture. We’re sure Salman didn’t miss his mother’s birthday but we were a tad bit surprised that Katrina gave it a miss. Was it because of Iulia’s presence that Kat decided to skip the celebrations? It won’t be a surprise if she did miss the family party because of Iulia. Salman and Iulia were last seen together as they left for the Da-Bangg Tour in Delhi. The two were clicked together by the paparazzi at the airport. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan leaves for Delhi with girlfriend Iulia Vantur to prep up for the much awaited Da – Bangg Tour – view HQ pics)

Salman looked rather grumpy in the airport pictures but Da-Bangg Tour was a blast. We do wonder why Salman skipped his mother’s birthday. The actor had also missed Helen’s birthday bash last month. Though Iulia attended the bash with the family. Looks like Iulia is filling in for Salman? But this family picture does look good, doesn’t it? It’s such a happy picture.

None of the Khans or Iulia have posted the picture on Instagram or any other social media platform. Salman is now gearing up for Tiger Zinda Hai which is just a few weeks away from releasing. There is already a lot of buzz about the film, thanks to Salman and Kat’s chemistry. But the audience is more exciting about Salman’s Weekend Ka vaar episode on Bigg Boss 11. Coming back to Iulia chilling with the Khandaan, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.