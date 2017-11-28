Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan is following his footsteps and we have pictures to prove that!

We all know that Salman Khan loves kids. His nephews and nieces are his world. And the feeling his absolutely mutual. These kids dote on the actor too. Their photos and videos together are adorable. Now it seems they even follow Salman a lot. We have pictures of Arhaan, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, cycling on the streets of Mumbai riding Being Human E-Cycles. Salman is a regular here, he is often seen doing the same and guess his nephew Arhaan too finds it extremely exciting. In fact, they even ride it in similar manner.

Also read: With Padmavati postponed, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is the last hope for Bollywood to end 2017 with a BANG!

Arhaan can be seen on the cycle looking pretty handsome. A few months back, Salman Khan was seen cycling on the streets of Bandra in a similar manner. Remember the time when he yelled Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat? But at first check out his nephew’s picture before we move to him.

Now check out Salman Khan doing the same…

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release Tiger Zinda Hai which releases in less than a month’s time now. The film surely important for him what with Tubelight failing to move mountains. Although it qualifies as his major disappointment, it still is one of the few Rs 100 crore films of this year. The film’s debacle gave many the reason to question his stardom at the box office and TZH might just silence them all. The trailer has created a huge fanfare as it looks brilliant. The fact that it is based on a true story also gives it an edge over the previous film which was a fictional tale. Christmas has hardly gone wrong for Bollywood and thus TZH has everything working in its favour. We are also pretty stoked to see Salman and Katrina together after 5 years…there’s something magical between the two when they romance on screen.