Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan, SRK’s Aanand L Rai film, Padman – here’s predicting Bollywood’s biggest hits in 2018

2017 was not that good for Bollywood with several big films failing at the box office and forcing the trade into a huge loss. But with Golmaal Again and Tiger Zinda Hai ending the year on a high, trade has renewed hope for 2018. In fact, with more number of films and several big budgeted, highly anticipated movies releasing in 2018, we are quite excited for the New Year. Not only will we see some good, entertaining movies but they will even rake in the moolah and give a much needed boost to the Hindi film industry and the trade. We expect it to be a tough fight between several Bollywood movies for earning the top spot in the highest grossing list. And so we decided to list down ten films that we think will be the biggest hits of 2018. Our trade expert – Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) also exclusively predicted the lifetime box office collection of each film from our list. Check it out right here!

# Padman

Box office prediction: Rs 100 – 150 crore

Akshay Kumar‘s Republic day release always makes some noise at the box office and this one seems it will continue the tradition. Padman, the real story of an Indian activist, who is one a mission to provide sanitary pads to the poorest of poor women in India and across the world, seems inspiring and will pull your heartstrings when it releases on January 26, 2018.

# Padmavat

Box office prediction: Rs 200 – 300 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavat (formerly Padmavati), is finally set to release during February 2018 (tentatively) after all the controversy surrounding it. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, this period film looks really intriguing, action-packed and one which will rake in the moolah at the box office.

# 2.0

Box office prediction: Rs 200 crore (Hindi)

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is one of the biggest releases of 2018. Made in Hindi and Tamil and being the first film to be shot directly in 3D, a lot is expected of this movie. Being the sequel to a film like Robot and having two huge superstars paired with a fantastic and engaging storyline, we expect 2.0 to earn a huge amount from the Hindi version itself.

# Dutt biopic

Box office prediction: Rs 200 crore

The buzz surrounding the Dutt biopic is huge. Not only will we see all the chapters of a legend like Sanjay Dutt, but also see it in a grand manner. The fact that a method actor like Ranbir Kapoor is a part of this movie and his first look has such an uncanny resemblance to Sanju Baba, we can't wait to see this one. Trade feels this will be RK's comeback to the top grossing list and he will also be making his debut in the prestigious Rs 200 crore club with this one.

# Race 3

Box office prediction: Rs 225 – 275 crore

Salman Khan‘s Race 3 is not only his Eid release, which is a festival in itself, but also the third film in the hit Race franchise. Directed by Remo D’Souza, this one is not only going to have some intense action sequence, but also some insane dance numbers and an electric romance. With Tiger Zinda Hai performing so well, we are sure Race 3 is going kill it at the box office.

# Gold

Box Office prediction: Rs 100 – 125 crore

This Independence Day release will be Akshay Kumar’s third film of the year and with an inspirational tale surrounding the famous hockey gold at the London Olympics, we expect this film to perform well at the ticket window.

# Thugs of Hindostan

Box office prediction: Rs 400 crore

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Thugs of Hindostan is not only one of the most ambitious films being made, but also one of the most exciting ones yet. Based on a popular novel and showcasing pirates and thugs battling it out in the pre-independence era, seems interesting. With three superstars associated with the film, with fantastic content and being made on such a large scale, we expect this one to be the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 400 crore club.

# Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

Box office prediction: Rs 100 crore

A film celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s values and teaching and starring a fresh pairing like Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, we can’t wait to see this one. In fact, we hear that this film is going to have a story and romance that will touch everyone’s hearts.

# Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai film

Box office prediction: Rs 150 – 200 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's film with Aanand L Rai will be his first release after Jab Harry Met Sejal's debacle. The superstar has had a poor run at the box office, but the trade expects him to break his jinx with this one. The actor is set to play a Dwarf in this romantic drama, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. With an interesting subject and having Salman Khan, Kajol and Deepika Padukone in cameos, we are sure this one is going to be a huge hit.

# Simmba

Box office prediction: Rs 150 – 200 crore

The official remake of South film – Temper, Simmba will see Ranveer Singh turn into a cop. He will be seen playing a quirky, corrupt cop who changes his way after falling in love. With an interesting, action-packed plot and with Rohit Shetty directing the film, we are sure this one is going to rock the box office during Christmas!

So here was our list of 2018's biggest Bollywood hits, but which film are you more excited about?