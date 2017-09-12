Salman Khan’s Race 3 to hit the floors in November, but Sidharth Malhotra is still NOT finalised reveals director Remo D’Souza

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan is all set to embark on a new journey. The actor has replaced Saif Ali Khan in the popular Race franchise and will soon begin shooting for the third installment of the series. While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Race 3, nothing has been officially announced yet, except Salman Khan’s involvement and its release date (Eid 2018). However, the film’s director Remo D’Souza has come out in the open and spoken a little more about the film. Not only did he reveal that Race 3 will hit the floors in November, but also mentioned how Sidharth Malhotra has not yet been finalised for the movie.

The director has left for the recce of the film in Abu Dhabi, but before flying off, he revealed to Mid-day, "Pre-production work for Race 3 has begun. I leave for a recce in the Gulf today, among other places. Most of the film will be shot abroad and it rolls by November." From what we hear, Remo is also going to meet Salman once he lands in the Gulf country and discuss about his plan in detail. And though he is excited for the movie, he doesn't feel that he is anywhere near the franchise's original director duo Abbas-Mustan. As he added, "I can't be compared to them. They are the baap of all directors. I am taking up this film as a challenge and am eager to go beyond the dance genre. The Race franchise has slick thrills and great music; I am fond of both elements."

Recent reports also suggested that Salman would be romancing Jacqueline Fernandez in the film, with Daisy Shah and Sidharth Malhotra playing pivotal roles. However, Remo D'Souza confirms that none of them have been finalised. As he revealed to the taboid, "Other than Salman, no other cast member has been announced yet. I am aware that a lot of names are being tossed around, but the rumours are not true."

