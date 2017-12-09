Salman Khan’s shirtless picture, Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif’s bonding: Check out the VIRAL pictures of this week

There was so much happening this week, right? From Salman Khan’s shirtless picture breaking the internet to Anushka leaving for her Italian wedding with family, the previous week was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. It won’t be wrong to say that the stories and our celebs literally kept us on our toes and honestly, we loved it. If you have such interesting stories that can set the internet on fire, you might as well appreciate your luck and wish that it keeps repeating. With good set of stories and everything so real, we had many celebrities whose pictures went viral this week and became a hot topic of discussion. Curious to know what we’re talking about? Take a look below…Also Read: A shirtless Salman Khan at the age of 52 can give even young actors a run for their money

Salman Khan’s shirtless picture

Can Salman Khan get hotter? The actor, who is garnering accolades since the trailer launch of his next movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, has given us a new reason to fall for him. Flaunting his hot bod and those killer biceps, the actor just made this winter a bit bearable for us. We won’t hesitate to accept that we are hooked on to our screens since the release of this hot picture and are drooling over him more than ever.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s bonding

Meet the new BFFs of B-town, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. These lovely ladies of Bollywood started mingling on the sets of their Dream Team Tour in the United States and the rest is history as you know. While Alia can’t stop praising Kat and her dedication towards fitness, Katrina too shares the same affection for the Highway actress. Their off-screen camaraderie was a major reason why they were invited for the second season of Vogue BFFs. It’s good to see two actresses exchanging love and affection for each other rather than indulging in a cat fight. Also Read: What Salman Khan did on seeing Katrina Kaif CRYING proves he can do anything for her

What’s with Shahid Kapoor’s weird pose?

Isn’t that a bit weird way to pose? What was Shahid Kapoor even thinking while posing this way for his photoshoot? We know it looks cool and something unconventional but it shouldn’t be a reason for all the unwanted memes, right? We are sure social media addicts had a ball of a time trolling the actor for his weird pose. But thanks to him, we had a reason to laugh till our stomach ache.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff taking a trip down a memory lane

Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff, we had a reason to get nostalgic. The stars met at an award show recently and Bebo didn’t hesitate to shower some love and respect on her Yaadein co-star Jackie Shroff. The duo was seen together in Subhash Ghai’s directorial and the recent moment did recreate a similar scene from the movie for all their fans.

Alia Bhatt’s Audrey Hepburn moment gone wrong

Was the legendary actress Audrey Hepburn the inspiration behind Alia Bhatt’s recent photoshoot? If yes, then Alia has failed miserably in enacting her. The actress is not justifying the hairdo and we expected so much better from her. In the quest to stand out from the rest and be unconventional, our celebs fail to understand that they need to be more realistic.