Salman Khan’s Sultan wins Best Action Film at Shanghai International Film Festival

Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan has won big again after taking home the laurels at Indian award shows. The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film was competing at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival has bagged the award for the Best Action Film there. Congratulations to team Sultan. The movie featured Anushka Sharma alongside Salman, and was a sports drama about wrestling. The story followed Sultan, an Olympic gold medalist wrestler who retires from the sport after a personal tragedy. He gets another chance to make his dream come true and win the love of his life back, when he is invited to be a part of MMA league. He goes on to become a popular name across the world once again, with his winning streak in the MMA matches, and sets up a blood bank in his village, and eventually reunites with his estranged wife. The story struck an emotional chord with the audience and at the same time it had some kick-ass stunts and wrestling sequences that kept everyone at the edge of their seats.

Director Ali was pretty “excited” and “proud” to be a part of the Shanghai International Film Festival. “As a film, Sultan is a home-grown story of a fighter and an underdog rooted in our country’s soil. The film’s action reflects this and has won popular opinion over in India. That China, a nation with a proud legacy of cinema and a priceless heritage of classic action and martial arts, has found it suitable to feature in an action competition section is a huge gratification to us,” Zafar said in a statement, a few weeks back.

Sultan is also slated to release in China, later this year. China has a huge audience for Bollywood movies. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is one the most successful films at the China box office this year. Let us see if Chinese audience welcomes Sultan, with just as much love as they had for Dangal.

As for Salman, he is currently basking in the love he is getting for his latest release Tubelight in India. The movie opened in theaters, a day ago, and is getting rave response from the fans of the actor. The movie is set on the backdrop of Indo-China war of 1962, so the chances of it releasing in China are bleak. As the Chinese entertainment industry has strict diktat for foreign cinema to not comment on politics of their country.