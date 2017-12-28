Salman Khan’s three-tiered birthday cake is black, gold and also has a Tiger Zinda Hai connect – view pic

Salman Khan has all the reasons to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner. Not only has he had a good year, his most recent release, Tiger Zinda Hai is doing stupendously well at the box office. So, as the actor turned 52 on December 27, he chose to celebrate it with his near and dear ones at his Panvel farmhouse. While the norm is to call all his acquaintances, this time, the guest list was reportedly very sparse, with only those closest to the Bhai making the cut. Well, we are sure that Salman must have found a way to ring in his birthday with all his friends in some way or the other. (Also read: [MUST WATCH] Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan danced like crazy at two different parties on the same night)

Coming to the bash, we already told you how it was one of those parties where you wish you were invited. After all watching Salman dance to Baby ko bass pasand hai is not something that happens everyday and for that reason alone, we would think that the party was special. But wait till you see the cake that was custom made for Salman. The three-tiered cake had many elements. It was all in white, black and gold. But what drew our attention were the details. We loved that the cake featured Salman’s recent blockbusters – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Check out a pic of the cake right here…

#SalmanKhan‘s birthday cake had a #TigerZindaHai connection. The cake, had posters of the actor’s recent hits, including Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. pic.twitter.com/O2ZXcO5Tm2 — 2017 ||TigerZindaHai (@mystery0725) December 27, 2017

Salman has indeed been having a splendid patch as far as his run at the box office is concerned. His charity, Being Human, also seems to be doing well, with newer products being launched. What’s more…Salman has a slew of interesting projects in hand which make his future look even more promising. With all these things going for him, it is only obvious that he wanted to pause and celebrate a little before getting busy all over again.