Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the first Bollywood film to get the widest release in Russia

After setting new benchmarks in India and international markets, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to spread its magic in Russia. The espionage thriller has now become the first Bollywood release to enjoy the widest release in Russia, with over 70 screens under its kitty. Tiger Zinda Hai will release there on February 15 with Russian voiceover. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man, which has arrived today at the box office, also has a simultaneous Russia release.

Coming back to Tiger Zinda Hai, the film has shattered several box office records in the domestic market. With the collections of around Rs 339 crore, the film has become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. Apart from this, Tiger Zinda Hai has performed exceedingly in the international markets. By looking at Tiger Zinda Hai’s box office performance, we are expecting the film to repeat the success in Russia as well. (Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar BEATS Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to become the Biggest Worldwide Bollywood grosser of 2017)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Expressing his happiness about the film’s stupendous success, Salman Khan said in a statement: “I hope the industry has many more bigger successes this year. It is important that we see more hits, more blockbusters. It will expand our industry, provide more jobs for people and entertain audiences much more. I’m happy with the business that Tiger Zinda Hai has been doing at the box office.”Records are never ever-lasting. Records are meant to be broken and it’s good for new records to happen more frequently. It is healthy and extremely important.” Anyway, do you think the film will impress the Russian audience at the box office? Share your thoughts in the comment below…