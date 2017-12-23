Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the second highest opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2

As expected, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has taken a stupendous opening at the box office and has started to shatter the records on its first day itself. The espionage thriller raked in Rs 33.75 crore on its first day and became the second highest opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which had collected Rs 41 crore. The film has also beaten the opening day collections of Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again (Rs 30.14 crore) which is currently the highest grosser of this year.

Made on the mega-budget of Rs 150 crore including P and A, the film has received one of the highest opening collections of all time. Though it has failed to beat the first day collections of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore) which is Salman Khan’s highest opener till date. The opening day collections indicate that the espionage thriller will enter the coveted club of Rs 100 crore in 3 days flat. Considering the fact, it also has the advantage of Christmas of New Year festive season, which will give a further boost to the film at the box office. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai overseas box office: Salman Khan’s film takes a phenomenal start in the international markets)

Tiger Zinda Hai marks the third collaboration between Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar after blockbuster. Interestingly, both the films are produced by Yash Raj Films. Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress has previously worked with Ali in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which was also bankrolled by YRF. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad and Sajjad Delafrooz in pivotal roles. By looking at the current trend at the box office and fantastic word of mouth it seems that Tiger Zinda Hai might become the third Rs 300 crore film of Salman Khan after Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.