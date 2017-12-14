Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai cleared by CBFC with a U/A certificate

We are super excited about the upcoming action film Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan returns as the badass titular character after the hit 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. Katrina Kaif also reprises her role from the first film. The hype around the film is extremely good. Set to release on December 22, the movie has just been cleared by the CBFC.

CBFC, which is being led by Prasoon Joshi now, has given Tiger Zinda Hai a U/A certificate. Which means unless you are a kid under 12 years of age, you can watch this film anytime. For the young kids, well, they’d need their parents around to watch Salman Khan kick some ass. Of course, the film is overloaded with action, but we can safely assume that they won’t be supremely violent; at least not something that not even parental guidance could not take care of. The runtime of the film is two hours forty minutes.

BTW there is one more reason to watch Tiger Zinda Hai when it releases, if at all we needed any more reason to do so. The first trailer for Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Hichki will be attached to the prints of the Salman-Katrina film.

The plot of Tiger Zinda Hai takes Zoya and Tiger on a new mission in Iraq. They have to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been taken hostages by Iraqi terrorists. The movie is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. While talking to him earlier, he had revealed “Tiger Zinda Hai is not only about the nurses. They are a very important chapter but it also deals with local Iraqis. I am also dealing with the way the Indian intelligence works – how does that work, what goes behind training agents, when you go for a mission, how do you pick up a team, can one man do it or you need more people. How does the asset network of spies work sitting here in India? Does every country has its network of raw agents? Are they all Indians? The approach of my film is more from a spy network rather than just the nurses. Nurses are just the cause. They are the emotion of the film.”