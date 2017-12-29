Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai enters the second weekend with lesser number of screens

Salman Khan‘s Tiger Zinda Hai has saved Bollywood this year in more ways than one. 2017 has been a terrible year at the box office where small movies earned big but it wasn’t enough to fill Bollywood’s treasury. It was yearning for a big blockbuster which can make everyone feel better. The failure of Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal pinched more and then came Tiger Zinda Hai to put a smile on everyone’s face. It has already made Rs 206.04 crore at the box office and has become the biggest Bollywood hit of this year. But despite all that, the film entered the second week with far lesser screens.

TZH had opened with 4500 screens in India and 1100 screens overseas. But now it will just have 3500 screens to work its magic in India and 1000 screens overseas. It may be done to accommodate two Hollywood films Jumaji: Welcome To the Jungle and The Greatest Showman. But it definitely comes as a surprise as Hollywood films have a limited audience in India whereas TZH is a film for the masses. If theatre owners desire to have more footfalls, the film is the key. But guess they have their reasons to free up some space for these new films. Check out the screen count once again here…

#TigerZindaHai screen count – Week 2…

India: 3500+

Overseas: 1000

Worldwide total: 4500+ screens#TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

So will that affect TZH’s trending at the box office? Well, the film has already burned the ticket windows by earning more than Rs 200 crore in just 7 days. It has earned more than its budget of Rs 150 crore already. Yes, the lesser count might affect its numbers a bit but it will continue to make it count. Salman Khan has proved what he can do to box office already!