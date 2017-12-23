Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai failed to BEAT this Shah Rukh Khan record

Salman Khan‘s Tiger Zinda Hai has opened phenomenally well, breaking a couple of records as it raked in Rs 33.75 crore on day one at the domestic box office. It is currently the biggest Bollywood opener of 2017 and is also Salman’s highest non-holiday opener ever, but looks like it has failed to beat this Shah Rukh Khan record! Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year holds the record of being the highest box office opener ever with a day one collection of Rs 44.97 crore. However, Tiger Zinda Hai is nowhere close to it, as it managed to rake in only Rs 33.75 crore. The fact that HNY released on a holiday does play a factor, but we had expected TZH to come at least a little close to it.

But even though Tiger Zinda Hai has not been able to break this Shah Rukh Khan record, we cannot take away the fact that it has taken such a fantastic start. In fact, with a tremendous word of mouth publicity starting to develop for the movie, we expect it to work wonders at the box office. For sure, it will see a growth over Saturday, Sunday and Monday and end the extended weekend on a high! It will surely beat a lot of movies over the first weekend, including Happy New Year, but can it triumph over Sultan, which is the highest first weekend grosser with a collection of Rs 180.36 crore? That is something to wait and watch out for. (ALSO READ – Top 10 openers of all time: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai grabs the fifth spot)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. This is a huge amount to recover, but with some insane pre-release marketing deals, the movie will soon be profitable. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Tiger Zinda Hai right here. Also share your reviews of the film in the comments section below!