Tiger Zinda Hai fails to beat Baahubali 2 and Sultan, but claims the third highest day 2 box office collection of all time

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai might have broken a few records, but it could not match up to Prabhas’ Baahuabli 2: The Conclusion and Salman’s Sultan on day 2 at the domestic box office. As we all know by now, TZH has raked in Rs 35.30 crore on the second day, which is quite a huge number. However, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 40 crore) and Sultan (Rs 37.32 crore) have a higher day 2 collections than the latest release. But even though TZH could not beat these two blockbuster hits, it has managed to become the third highest day 2 grosser of all time, which is a fantastic achievement in itself. It has beaten the likes of Dangal, PK, Dhoom 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and several other top grossers. This clearly proves that Tiger Zinda Hai is going to go a long way, especially after getting such good reviews and reactions from the critics as well as the public.

In fact, this is just the start of things for Tiger Zinda Hai. With an extended weekend and Christmas day on Monday (day 4), we are sure the film will earn even larger sums of money and break even more records. Meanwhile, the film has already entered the Rs 100 crore mark in the worldwide market and it should enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the domestic market also today (day 3, Sunday). So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the updates about the film right here. (ALSO READ – Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s actioner crosses the Rs 100 crore mark in the worldwide market)

In the meantime, our film critic and Editor in chief Tushar P Joshi had mentioned tin his review that the film is a visual treat and a paisa vasool entertainer. What did you guys think of the movie? Share with us your reviews for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai in the comments section below!