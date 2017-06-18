Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Arjun Rampal’s Daddy, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

The week was mostly about new trailers and teasers be it Daddy or Haseena Parkar. It also saw the release of Bank Chor. However it was Salman Khan who made the maximum news with his film Tubelight and its comparison to Baahubali 2.

Meet the top five newsmakers of the week:

Tubelight beats Baahubali

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is expected to open with 10000 screens worldwide. And by doing so, it has already left Baahubali 2 behind. Prabhas’s war drama had 9000 screens worldwide out of which 6500 were in India alone. It had got 1100 screens in US while Canada had 180 screens. Tubelight will release in more than 330 screens in US while UK will have over 215 screens. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed, “. @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #Tubelight will release in 9.500 – 10,000 Screens World-wide this #Eid2017 – June 23rd 2017..” “#Tubelight will release in 50+ Countries in International Market.. In #US – it will release in 330+ and in #UK 215+ Screens..”

Teaser of Haseena

The promo makes it clear that the movie is not about Dawood Ibrahim, but rather his sibling, with only one scene of Siddhant as the dreaded fugitive don. However, his presence looms large in the teaser, like how it was in reality when it came to Haseena Parkar’s life and career. The other thing we noticed was that the teaser avoided giving us a proper view of Shraddha with mostly side angles and behind shots and a scene with a burkha. Most of the scenes show various phases of her life and how being Dawood’s sister affected her life and marriage. During a police questioning scene (that might have happened after the 1993 bomb blasts), a cop reminds Haseena that she can’t escape the fact that she is Dawood’s sister. However, Haseena, instead of trying to escape from that image, completely accepts it, which is evident in the last scene that shows a proper glimpse of Shraddha with her face in prosthetics. But it’s the pose that has left us floored – that one you saw on the poster, where she is seen sitting on the chair.

Trailer of Daddy

The trailer shows how Gawli rose up from the slums of Mumbai (then Bombay) to become one of the dreaded gangsters in Mumbai. It focuses on a gang called B.R.A. where B stands for Babu, R for Rama and A for Arun, who is called as the one from a different league. It is his story. The trailer then follows his journey from being a street side goon Arun to the man adored and looked up by his ardent followers who call him “Daddy”, which means his followers used to look upto him as their father, the protector.

Salman Khan’s gush session on Sunil Grover

Salman Khan gushed about comedian Sunil Grover as he said in an interview to Film Companion, “We went to this show the other day, Sunil Grover’s show. Me and him were sitting down there and we saw Sunil. I felt so incompetent as an actor that I was like shit look at these guys, look at their timing, look at how brilliant they are. And I was like, I just lucked out, so I need to appreciate the fact and I need to keep working harder. He has come in as that Doctor, he is not doing any comedy, he’s just playing a character. Then after that he’s just come in as Mr Bachchan, Uff you have to see that! OH MY GOD! It was like we both thought we are sitting in front of Mr. Bachchan and he’s not doing any comedy, he’s not doing mimicry. He is straight out playing it. What and how Mr. Bachchan is in real life, I mean he’s got the nuances, not the filmy ones, (but) the real life ones. I have never seen anything like that and I was just looking at him. I just felt so incompetent at that time. You know everyone can be, Ae Saala Tum… Hain! It’s not that. It is how he comes…”

Release of Bank Chor

The week saw the release of Bank Chor starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi. The pre-release marketing campaign of the film was by far the best I have seen in Bollywood and I was hoping the film to be even half as funny and interesting as those campaigns were. And it did, BollywoodLife in its review said, “Film may have its flaws especially in the first half but to quote Robert McKee from one of my favourite films, Adaptation, “The last act makes a film. You can have flaws, problems, but wow them in the end, and you’ve got a hit.” Watch the film for its performances mainly by Riteish, Vivek, Vikram and Bhuvan. If you can survive through the first half, the film will surprise you and how! Watch it.”