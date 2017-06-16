Salman Khan’s Tubelight beats Baahubali 2 by getting 10000 screens worldwide

After Baahubali 2, Tubelight is the next biggie everyone is waiting for. Post the release of the war epic, box office has seen major slump in revenues. Films that released post that weren’t expected to earn the way Baahubali 2 did anyway but they were thought to be capable enough to bring in quick bucks until Tubelight released. But that didn’t happen and now it is all on Salman Khan to awaken the box office with his blockbuster charm. While the count of screens in India is yet to be finalised, we have some deets on what will be the total count worldwide. Tubelight is expected to open with 10000 screens worldwide. And by doing so, it has already left Baahubali 2 behind.

Prabhas’s war drama had 9000 screens worldwide out of which 6500 were in India alone. It had got 1100 screens in US while Canada had 180 screens. Tubelight will release in more than 330 screens in US while UK will have over 215 screens. What had worked in Baahubali 2’s favour was it was a bilingual which was also dubbed in Hindi. This had increased its potential manifold. Tapping three diverse and most consumed languages of India surely worked in its favour. Check out the screen count here once again.. (Also read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight will earn Rs 350 crore at the domestic box office, predicts trade expert)

#Tubelight will release in 50+ Countries in International Market.. In #US – it will release in 330+ and in #UK 215+ Screens.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 16, 2017

Now the wait is to see what happens on June 23 when the film releases. With that kind of screen count it has got, Tubelight will surely open big at the box office, plus it’s a Salman Khan film. He is returning after a year and people are really excited about it. Also, it’s an Eid released filled with a lot of emotion. A perfect treat for his fans.