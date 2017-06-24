Box office report: Salman Khan’s Tubelight beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, but fails to defeat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 on day one

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight is a massive film, so when it released yesterday (June 23), the whole world wanted to know how well it fares at the box office. Will it shatter all the Eid records? Would it beat the likes of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2? These were a few questions on everyone’s mind. And let us tell you that while Salman Khan has BEATEN Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, he has failed to defeat Prabhas in 2017. Yes, if you compare the day one box office collections of each of their films, you will realise what we are talking about…

Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Baahubali 2 have been blockbuster hits of 2017, so Tubelight is bound to be compared to these movies. Talking about the collections, we revealed to you a while back how Salman Khan’s Tubelight had raked in Rs 21.15 crore on day one at the domestic box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, on the other hand, had managed to collect Rs 20.42 crore on the first day, while Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 had earned Rs 13.20 crore. Quite clearly, the Eid release has beaten these two. However, Tubelight could not beat Baahubali 2‘s opening day record for 2017 (Rs 41 crore through the Hindi version). (ALSO READ – Tubelight box office collection day 1: Salman Khan’s film earns Rs 21.15 crore on the opening day)

Though Salman has once again proved his supremacy over Bollywood stars, it is very surprising to see Prabhas lead the pack. In fact, Baahubali 2 wasn’t even a Bollywood film, it was a Telugu film dubbed in Hindi. Obviously people will suggest that Baahubali 2 got a wider release, but we have to take into account that Tubelight had a poor opening occupancy too. If it had a better opening, we are sure Salman could have broken Prabhas’ record of the highest opening day collection of 2017. (ALSO READ – Tubelight public review: Salman Khan’s innocent act has touched an emotional chord with his fans- watch video)

