Salman Khan’s Tubelight beats Sultan and Dangal but fails to beat Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – here’s how

Tubelight was supposed to get a grand release and it is getting one of the widest releases for a Salman Khan film. But despite all that it fell short of the actor’s last Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Tubelight is releasing on 5500 screens while PRDP had opened with 5600 screens. But of course, it has managed to get more screens than Sultan (5450) and Dangal (5300). However it goes without saying that Tubelight will manage to get some really cool reviews and thus, will score big at the box office. It’s Eid and Salman Khan… the blockbuster combo!

Earlier it was said that Tubelight will open with nearly 10000 screens but now it has managed only 5500 screens. Sultan, which was one of the biggest films of the actor last year, shattered all records when it released on Eid. The actor’s wrestler turn was praised heavily by everyone, which helped it get an entry in the coveted Rs 300-crore club. Aamir Khan’s Dangal was a wrestling drama again but the way it was presented, it managed to earn over Rs 380 crore at the box office. Right now, it is killing it in China by becoming a Rs 1000 crore film there. So it is obvious that since Tubelight has more number of screens than Sultan and Dangal, it will be able to beat their collections as well. As for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, it seems Salman Khan is a threat to himself only. (Also read: Tubelight first review: Salman Khan’s Indo-China war drama gets praised for its good intentions and performances)

#Tubelight screen count…

India: 4350

Overseas: 1200

Total: 5550 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2017

#Dangal screen count…

India: over 4,300 screens

Overseas: close to 1000 screens Widest release in North America, UAE-GCC, UK, Australia. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2016

#Sultan – Final Screen Count:

India – 4350 Screens

Overseas – 1100 Screens

Total – 5450 Screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2016

#PremRatanDhanPayo screen count [revised]… India: 4500+ screens… Overseas: 1100 screens… Worldwide: 5600+ screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2015

Now the wait is to see how much the film earns on its opening day. What do you think? What will be the first day figures of Tubelight?