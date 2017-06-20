Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star Matin Rey Tangu is a REPLICA of the superstar and this video proves it

Oh my god…we just watched the complete footage of Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu’s ‘Fun Night with Tubelight‘ event and we are left stumped. Having seen him in the trailer and various promos, we thought perhaps he is this quiet kid, who is very poised. But turns out, he’s very naughty and also hilarious! Never in our wildest imagination did we expect to see another Salman onscreen. However, his co-star Matin is quite the splitting image of the superstar! We kid you not. The entire 30-minute video gave us a clear idea of what a crazy entertainer the child artiste is, in person. Yes, he’s out of control, has funny antics up his sleeves and is a total rockstar! There are some incidents that we’d like to tell you while you watch the video.

At the launch, the one thing he was obsessing over the most was to crack ‘stupid jokes.’ In his words (and in ours as well), he cracked a stupid joke. He soon asked Salman also to match him up in this competition while the media tried to address them. Kids are often known to crack up on burp and fart jokes. Yeah, so our point being, we saw a lot of fart jokes too, shared between Bhai and his co-star. As the superstar introduced the kiddo, Matin was making a cute speech about the film Tubelight when suddenly, he took a pause and burped. This left Salman in splits as he started laughing. In fact, everyone was laughing at the moment! During the event, Matin also revealed that his father fancies ‘mimi Zhu Zhu.’ We are sure that his father’s face must have turned red in embarrassment. But nothing, absolutely nothing, stopped him from being a total entertainer. Check out Salman and Matin’s mad fun in the video below.

If this was them during the fun event of Tubelight, we wonder what a blast everybody on the sets must have had. You can see in the video that Salman was trying to control Matin but his hyper soul wouldn’t listen! This video has made us super interested in seeing how Bhai and his co-star will be onscreen. Would the crazy level be this high or would they be more serious around each other? You’d want to know the same too, right?

